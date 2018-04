On the fuller side of medium-bodied. Clean and remarkably vibrant. This is unoaked pinot gris from the South Okanagan districts of Golden Mile and Black Sage Bench, bursting with fruity charm, as in an orchard blast of pear, apple and lemon that gains complexity with an infusion of spicy ginger. Available in BC Liquor Stores at the price below (not including tax) and direct at HesterCreek.com.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Pinot gris

Pinot gris Price: $17.99