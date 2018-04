Light and crisp, yet with moderately chewy-silky weight. Papaya, lemon, melon and floral subtlety. A great pinot grigio alternative, with more substantial centre of gravity for such a light wine. Look for the arrestingly large image of a woman’s face against a dark background. Available in Ontario. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Rueda

Rueda Varietal: Verdejo

Verdejo Price: $13.25