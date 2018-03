Bone-dry and vigorously frothy. This is complex sparkling wine crafted in the traditional, Champagne style. Graced with substantial and satisfying mid-palate weight, it hints at flavours of fresh green apple, baked apple, sweet lemon, toasted almond and pastry dough. Available at Ontario Vintages stores and direct, jacksontriggswinery.com.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Niagara

Niagara Varietal: Sparkling blend

Sparkling blend Price: $29.95