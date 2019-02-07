Jean-Marc Brocard Kimmeridgien Chardonnay 2017, France

The “kimmeridgien” reference (a.k.a. kimmeridgian) is to the limestone-rich soil that runs through Burgundy, particularly the northern Chablis district, where Brocard crafts many other chardonnays. It is said to impart the trademark mineral character shared by many Chablis. This particular bottling is designated not as Chablis but, rather, more generically as “Bourgogne,” with fruit sourced from farther afield in the larger region of Burgundy. But it drinks like a decent, entry-level Chablis, with a lean profile, dense texture and salty tingle. Good, tense white Burgundy at a down-to-earth price. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Burgundy

Burgundy Varietal: Chardonnay

Chardonnay Price: $19.95