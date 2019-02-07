Jean-Marc Brocard Kimmeridgien Chardonnay 2017, France

The “kimmeridgien” reference (a.k.a. kimmeridgian) is to the limestone-rich soil that runs through Burgundy, particularly the northern Chablis district, where Brocard crafts many other chardonnays. It is said to impart the trademark mineral character shared by many Chablis. This particular bottling is designated not as Chablis but, rather, more generically as “Bourgogne,” with fruit sourced from farther afield in the larger region of Burgundy. But it drinks like a decent, entry-level Chablis, with a lean profile, dense texture and salty tingle. Good, tense white Burgundy at a down-to-earth price. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Burgundy
- Varietal: Chardonnay
- Price: $19.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.