Mature vines and high elevation distinguish this delectable shiraz from much of the Australian competition at its price range. The Lodge Hill vineyard was planted in 1977 at an elevation of 480 metres, a height that offers welcome coolness in southern Australia. We can taste the acid freshness amid the flavours of wild berries, dark chocolate and white pepper. The tannins are fine-grained and pleasantly sticky, providing sound structure. The wine would match splendidly with grilled lamb. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Clare Valley
- Varietal: Shiraz
- Price: $21.95