Wine Review

JoieFarm Chic Fille Pinot Noir Rosé 2018, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Chic Fille is Joie proprietor and winemaker Heidi Noble’s experimental project. Along with apprentice winemaker Alyssa Hubert, she has been exploring techniques such as skin contact (to make so-called orange wines), native-yeast fermentation and lees contact. This wine is made from free-run press juice and was fermented in neutral oak. Orange-tinged and very light in colour, it’s dry, medium-bodied and sweetly rounded, with a vinous, gutsy, fruit-forward essence suggesting cherry and watermelon Jolly Ranchers. The texture is vibrant, almost spritzy, and the acidity just right. Available direct through joiefarm.com.

  • Year: 2018
  • Region: Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal: Pinot noir
  • Price: $30.35

89

Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
