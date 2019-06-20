Chic Fille is Joie proprietor and winemaker Heidi Noble’s experimental project. Along with apprentice winemaker Alyssa Hubert, she has been exploring techniques such as skin contact (to make so-called orange wines), native-yeast fermentation and lees contact. This wine is made from free-run press juice and was fermented in neutral oak. Orange-tinged and very light in colour, it’s dry, medium-bodied and sweetly rounded, with a vinous, gutsy, fruit-forward essence suggesting cherry and watermelon Jolly Ranchers. The texture is vibrant, almost spritzy, and the acidity just right. Available direct through joiefarm.com.
- Year: 2018
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Pinot noir
- Price: $30.35