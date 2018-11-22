J.P. Azeitao Moscatel Graudo Fernao Pires 2017, Portugal

Light, crisp, aromatic and offbeat. Bargain producer Bacalhoa taps two white varieties – moscatel graudo and fernao pires – to make this fresh, upbeat and pleasantly simple wine. Slightly fleshy, it hints at fresh white grapes, orange soda, spices and herbs. Appropriate for light shellfish dishes and salads or on its own as an aperitif. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta private stores.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Setubal

Setubal Varietal: White blend

White blend Price: $8.95