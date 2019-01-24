Kitsch 7 Barrel Chardonnay 2017, British Columbia

This is one of many excellent new releases from Ria and Trent Kitsch, who founded this property and have Okanagan family roots that date back to 1910. The numeral in the name refers to the seven barrels good enough to be elevated into this estate-grown tête de cuvée. Fermented with indigenous yeast and matured for 10 months in French oak, 69 per cent of it new, it’s silky and fleshy, with notes of orchard fruit, popcorn and subtle vanilla. Generous and balanced. Available direct, kitschwines.ca.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Chardonnay
- Price: $40
