This is a gutsy, concentrated and very full glass of wine. Ripe plum-blackberry fruit, dark-roast coffee and cedar notes are set against a dry-dusty tannic backbone, with good tension on the finish. Grilled red meat would be nice. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2014

Region: Mendoza

Varietal: Malbec

Food pairing: Grilled red meats

Grilled red meats Price: $24.95