La Ferme du Mont Le Ponnant Côtes du Rhône Villages 2017, France

Wine Review

La Ferme du Mont Le Ponnant Côtes du Rhône Villages 2017, France

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Full-bodied and soft, this is a well-tuned southern Rhône red from a very good producer. It’s creamy and precisely ripe, with cherry and strawberry-preserve fruit joined by classic regional savoury notes of wild herbs, black pepper and subtle smoked rubber. A blend of 80-per-cent grenache, 10-per-cent syrah (that’s the rubber talking) and 10-per-cent mourvèdre. Approachable now, it could develop well for eight years at least. An ideal wine if you’re searching for an affordable red that will improve with medium-term aging – the sweet spot for a smart-money cellar. Available in Ontario at the price below, $22.99 in Manitoba.

  • Year: 2017
  • Region: Rhône Valley
  • Varietal: Red blend
  • Price: $22.95
  • Rating: 90 out of 100
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

