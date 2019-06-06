Full-bodied and soft, this is a well-tuned southern Rhône red from a very good producer. It’s creamy and precisely ripe, with cherry and strawberry-preserve fruit joined by classic regional savoury notes of wild herbs, black pepper and subtle smoked rubber. A blend of 80-per-cent grenache, 10-per-cent syrah (that’s the rubber talking) and 10-per-cent mourvèdre. Approachable now, it could develop well for eight years at least. An ideal wine if you’re searching for an affordable red that will improve with medium-term aging – the sweet spot for a smart-money cellar. Available in Ontario at the price below, $22.99 in Manitoba.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Rhône Valley
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $22.95
- Rating: 90 out of 100