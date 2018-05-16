La Valentina Pecorino 2016, Italy

A shining white from central Italy that does the underappreciated pecorino grape proud. Medium-bodied, it’s both succulent and nervy, with excellent density displaying tropical-peach flavours that support aromatic herbs and flowers. Excellent movement and energy. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Abruzzo
- Varietal: Pecorino
- Price: $17.95
