La Valentina Pecorino 2016, Italy

A shining white from central Italy that does the underappreciated pecorino grape proud. Medium-bodied, it’s both succulent and nervy, with excellent density displaying tropical-peach flavours that support aromatic herbs and flowers. Excellent movement and energy. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Abruzzo

Abruzzo Varietal: Pecorino

Pecorino Price: $17.95