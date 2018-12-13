Lanson Gold Label Brut Champagne 2005, France

For a mature vintage-dated big-brand Champagne, this pretty much qualifies as reasonably priced. And the quality’s in the bottle. A tart, very dry style, it starts with a blast of green apple, carried by a gently oily texture, followed by peach and lemon. The wine was not permitted to undergo malolactic fermentation, so it’s particularly tense and bright. Very good now, it should continue to develop complexity for at least five more years. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2005

2005 Region: Champagne

Champagne Varietal: Sparkling blend

Sparkling blend Price: $89.95