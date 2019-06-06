 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews Latour-Martillac Grand Vin de Graves 2015, France

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Here’s a well-tuned red Bordeaux from Pessac-Léognan, with a mineral-forward nose in keeping with its neighbourhood. Full-bodied but light on its feet, it conveys impressions of cassis, tobacco and charred wood, with the aromatic mineral impression repeating on the palate. The texture is slightly, satisfyingly chalky and simultaneously chewy. Decant it if you can and serve it with steak or roast beef. Worth cellaring for anywhere between three and 15 years. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2015
  • Region: Bordeaux
  • Varietal: Red blend
  • Price: $39.95
  • Rating: 92 out of 100
