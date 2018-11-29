Le Volte dell’Ornellaia 2016, Italy

Here’s the baby brother to top supertuscan red Ornellaia. A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and sangiovese, it’s full-bodied but nimble, juicy yet with good concentration and a pleasantly astringent grip. There’s a woodsy, smoky essence behind the fruit, all held together in a solid structure. A fine choice for steak. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $28.55 in Que.

