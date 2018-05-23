Lilas 2014, Portugal

A blend of touriga nacional and touriga franca. Ripe and dense, with saucy dark fruit, vanilla, chocolate syrup and attractively aromatic spice and violet overtones. Sweet in the middle, but the finish is dry. Good structure and good value. Grilled or braised red meat would be nice. Available in Ontario.

