Malivoire Vivant Rosé 2017, Ontario

Oh-so-pale pink, this almost resembles a skin-contact pinot gris. Dry, elegantly light and juicy, it delivers flavours of green melon, strawberry, green apple and lemon. And if you taste closely enough, perhaps a whisper of mineral, too. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Niagara

Niagara Varietal: Pinot noir

Pinot noir Price: $19.95