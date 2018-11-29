Maria Papoila Alvarinho/Loureiro 2017, Portugal

Light, crisp and marvelously aromatic. Some vinho verdes resort to a gently spritzy quality for a gossamer texture. Not this one. A white blend of alvarinho and loureiro grapes, it’s technically light, at 11.5-per-cent alcohol, yet with a smooth texture and relatively dense midpalate, with notes of white table grape, apple, citrus zest and flowers. Great as an aperitif. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde Varietal: White Blend

White Blend Price: $16.95