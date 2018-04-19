Masi Costasera Riserva Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2012, Italy

This “riserva” is the big brother to the more widely available and still very fine Costasera non-riserva bottling. And, as the price would suggest, we’re in serious Amarone territory here from a leading producer of the style. Very full in body, at 15.5-per-cent alcohol, this is luscious and lavish, with a panoply of flavours suggesting, among other things, plum, prune, raisin, chocolate and baking spices. And while I dare not call it a “flavour,” there’s also an essence here that might call to mind dried twigs of the sort you would find in a burnt forest long after the fire’s died out. The harmony of fruity and savoury notes is sublime, and, despite the ripeness, the wine displays a surprising acid lift. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2012

2012 Region: Veneto

Veneto Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $69.95