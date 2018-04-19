 Skip to main content

Masi Costasera Riserva Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2012, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
This “riserva” is the big brother to the more widely available and still very fine Costasera non-riserva bottling. And, as the price would suggest, we’re in serious Amarone territory here from a leading producer of the style. Very full in body, at 15.5-per-cent alcohol, this is luscious and lavish, with a panoply of flavours suggesting, among other things, plum, prune, raisin, chocolate and baking spices. And while I dare not call it a “flavour,” there’s also an essence here that might call to mind dried twigs of the sort you would find in a burnt forest long after the fire’s died out. The harmony of fruity and savoury notes is sublime, and, despite the ripeness, the wine displays a surprising acid lift. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2012
  • Region: Veneto
  • Varietal: Red blend
  • Price: $69.95

94

