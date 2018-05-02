Mill Street Hopped & Confused Session Ale, Ontario

Part of the confusion referred to in the name concerns the hoppy flavour. Gosh, you might be inclined to think, it seems hoppy but it’s not very bitter in the manner of most hoppy beers. That’s because Mill Street did not throw hops directly into the kettle to boil as per usual. Rather, they presumably added the seed cones later on, a technique that tends to lend more of a fresh-fruity-floral essence to the aroma than bitterness to the flavour.

And you might be just as confused by the appearance (hazy pale-golden, like a wheat beer, which it’s not) as well as the body, which can seem more lager-like and light than an ale.

But you don’t need to analyze this beverage like a craft-beer geek to enjoy. Creamy in texture, with lingering foam, it’s sunny-tasting with peach- and citrus-like fruitiness and a remarkably floral perfume. At a “sessionably” moderate 4.7-per-cent alcohol, it seems tailor-made for patio-table sipping.

Price: $3.25/473-ml can