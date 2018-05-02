Mission Hill Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2015, British Columbia

Medium-bodied and on the soft side for a sauvignon. Good flesh and integrated acidity supporting flavours of peach, green melon and lemon zest, with a flicker of tangy herbs on the finish. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $26.02 in Saskatchewan.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Sauvignon blanc

Sauvignon blanc Price: $22.95