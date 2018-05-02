Mission Hill Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2015, British Columbia

Medium-bodied and on the soft side for a sauvignon. Good flesh and integrated acidity supporting flavours of peach, green melon and lemon zest, with a flicker of tangy herbs on the finish. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $26.02 in Saskatchewan.
- Year: 2015
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Sauvignon blanc
- Price: $22.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.