Monasterio de las Vinas Reserva 2012, Spain

Medium-full, juice and simultaneously slightly dusty. Initial impression: This tastes like a cigar – assuming you could drink a cigar. Bright and spicy, with nuances of vanilla, cocoa and dried cherries. Smoke, er, drink it over the next two years, ideally with juicy roasts, such as leg of lamb. Available in Ontario at the above price, $14.99 in British Columbia, $17.01 in Saskatchewan, $14.99 in Manitoba, $16.99 in New Brunswick, $18 in Newfoundland.

Year: 2012

2012 Region: Carinena

Carinena Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Food pairing: Roast leg of lamb

Roast leg of lamb Price: $14.95