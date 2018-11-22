Montes Alpha Carmenère 2015, Chile

A full, rich and ripe carmenère, though it still displays the grape’s telltale bell-pepper and jalapeno vegetal quality – in a good way. There’s plenty of blackberry jam and espresso to enjoy as well. Good choice for grilled red meats. Available in Ontario at the price below, $22.99 in Manitoba.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Colchagua Valley

Colchagua Valley Varietal: Carmenère

Carmenère Price: $19.95