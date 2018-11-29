Narrative Non-Fiction 2017, British Columbia

A red blend of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc from certified-organic vineyards. Solidly built, this properly captures franc’s herbal side as a subtle accent to the ripe fruit and chocolate flavours. It’s fermented and matured entirely in concrete, which helps soften the gently chalky tannins while retaining fruity freshness and purity. Available direct from Okanagan Crush Pad.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: British Columbia

British Columbia Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $26.90