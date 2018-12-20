Negrar Appassimento Rosso Veneto 2017, Italy

Full-bodied and very smooth, with a blossom-scented perfume and subtly sweet core suggesting cherry, strawberry and baking spices. Nice to sip on its own and suitable for roast poultry or even beef roasts. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Veneto

Veneto Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $15.90