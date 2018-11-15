Newton Unfiltered Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, California

It’s expensive, mainly because we’re in deep Napa wine-collector country. But you could easily squander twice the money on a red from California that’s nowhere near as good. It’s big, velvety and luscious, with suggestions of plum sauce, cherry, chocolate and vanilla. Excellent structure thanks in part to a dry tug from substantial tannins. Approachable now, it should improve with up to 15 years in bottle. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Napa Valley

Napa Valley Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $88.95