Noble Ridge King’s Ransom Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, British Columbia

This is a luscious cabernet in the generous and smooth style most typical of California (and it comes with a super-luxury, trophy-wine price to match). Dense with cherry-cassis fruit and vanilla, it delivers considerable sweetness in the mid-palate and strikes good balance with sticky, fine-grained tannins. Great structure and well-integrated oak. Just 175 cases produced from select vineyard parcels of the estate’s best fruit. It should cellar well for a decade or longer. Available direct, in limited quantities, nobleridge.com.
- Year: 2015
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Cabernet sauvignon
- Price: $95.57
