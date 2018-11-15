Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Washington

Very smooth, dense and chunky, this clearly is New World cabernet in contrast to the typically tidier style of Bordeaux. And many will no doubt love it for that fact. Sweetly ripe, it tastes like apples and cherries smothered in dark chocolate, with a dusting of cedar and tobacco. Reasonably priced for the quality. Drink it over the next six years. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Columbia Valley
- Varietal: Cabernet sauvignon
- Price: $28.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.