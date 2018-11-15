Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Washington

Very smooth, dense and chunky, this clearly is New World cabernet in contrast to the typically tidier style of Bordeaux. And many will no doubt love it for that fact. Sweetly ripe, it tastes like apples and cherries smothered in dark chocolate, with a dusting of cedar and tobacco. Reasonably priced for the quality. Drink it over the next six years. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Columbia Valley

Columbia Valley Varietal: Cabernet sauvignon

Cabernet sauvignon Price: $28.95