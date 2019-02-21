Piano dei Diani 2015, Italy

Wines grown on the slopes of Sicily’s enormous volcano, Etna, have been hotter lately than molten lava. Here’s one that delivers the sort of profile that hip drinkers are coming to love – medium-bodied, crisp, earthy and delicately flavoured, which is to say anything but big and velvety. It’s based on the local nerello mascalese grape and comes across with essences of juicy red berries, stone and licorice. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany, Italy Varietal: Nerello mascalese blend

Nerello mascalese blend Price: $26.95