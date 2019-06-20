 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews Quails’ Gate Chasselas Pinot Blanc Pinot Gris 2018, British Columbia

Wine Review

Quails’ Gate Chasselas Pinot Blanc Pinot Gris 2018, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Round and delectably balanced. It’s a dry wine, to be sure, yet there’s a plump middle, with pear, apple and citrus notes plus floral aromatic lift. Great volume in the mouth without sugary or alcoholic weight (just 12-per-cent alcohol). Fresh, tangy and lovely on its own. Also great with bouillabaisse or semi-firm cheeses. Available in British Columbia at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $19.55 in Saskatchewan, $18.99 in Manitoba, $19.99 in Nova Scotia.

  • Year: 2018
  • Region: Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal: White blend
  • Price: $17.99

rating out of 100

90

Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
