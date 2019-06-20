Round and delectably balanced. It’s a dry wine, to be sure, yet there’s a plump middle, with pear, apple and citrus notes plus floral aromatic lift. Great volume in the mouth without sugary or alcoholic weight (just 12-per-cent alcohol). Fresh, tangy and lovely on its own. Also great with bouillabaisse or semi-firm cheeses. Available in British Columbia at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $19.55 in Saskatchewan, $18.99 in Manitoba, $19.99 in Nova Scotia.
- Year: 2018
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: White blend
- Price: $17.99