Quails’ Gate Pinot Noir 2016, British Columbia

Medium-bodied, smooth and supple, this 2016 flagship red from Quails’ Gate delivers hints of plum and strawberry jam, caramel, smoke and earthiness. Clearly a sunny, come-hither, New World pinot. Fine choice for such meats as duck breast and grilled lamb chops or grilled salmon with honey or maple glaze. Available at BC Liquor Stores, select private stores in the West and direct, quailsgate.com.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Pinot noir
- Food pairing: Duck breast, grilled lamb chops, grilled salmon
- Price: $26.99
