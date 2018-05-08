Quails’ Gate Rosemary’s Block Chardonnay 2016, British Columbia

Marvellous chardonnay in a rich and succulent, yet vibrant, style. The flavours suggest grilled pineapple, buttered popcorn and toasted almond, among other things. Excellent leesy depth and sharply cut acidity. Far better than most Californian chardonnays that I regularly sample at this substantial price point. Available direct, quailsgate.com.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Chardonnay
- Price: $44.99
