Ravenswood Old Vine Zinfandel Sonoma County 2014, California

Zinfandel is a grape eager to please, sometimes too eager in its proclivity to deliver superripe, jammy fruit. Ravenswood reins it in nicely with this red from Sonoma County. The wine is full-bodied and plummy, with notes of chocolate, prune and baking spices and a peppery finish. Great for rich, saucy red meats, such as ribs or even spicy chili. Available in Ontario at the price below, $22.99 in British Columbia, $28 in New Brunswick.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Sonoma

Sonoma Varietal: Zinfandel

Zinfandel Price: $21.95