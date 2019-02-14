Redstone Chardonnay 2013, Ontario

A pleasant whiff of matchstick on the nose would suggest a Burgundian profile and that’s what we get on the palate. It’s fleshy and satisfyingly chewy, with nuances of pineapple, apple, butter and vanilla. Bright acidity and well-handled oak. Available in Ontario Vintages stores and direct, redstonewines.ca.

Year: 2013

2013 Region: Niagara

Niagara Varietal: Chardonnay

Chardonnay Price: $25.70