Redstone Chardonnay 2013, Ontario

A pleasant whiff of matchstick on the nose would suggest a Burgundian profile and that’s what we get on the palate. It’s fleshy and satisfyingly chewy, with nuances of pineapple, apple, butter and vanilla. Bright acidity and well-handled oak. Available in Ontario Vintages stores and direct, redstonewines.ca.
- Year: 2013
- Region: Niagara
- Varietal: Chardonnay
- Price: $25.70
