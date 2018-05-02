Road 13 Honest John’s White 2017, British Columbia

A clean and cheerfully unoaked blend of chardonnay, pinot gris and kerner. Midweight and essentially dry yet with a suggestion of sweetness that one might expect from a modern-style aromatic white blend. Juicy peach and pear with tangy lemon. A fine warm-weather quaffer and versatile for an outdoor smorgasbord that might include jerk chicken, spicy-marinated shrimp, pork chops or substantial salads. Available at the price below at BC Liquor Stores (on sale for $14.99 until June 2) and sold direct, road13vineyards.com.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: White blend
- Food pairing: Jerk chicken, spicy-marinated shrimp, pork chops, substantial salads or other outdoor fare
- Price: $15.99
