Road 13 Honest John’s White 2017, British Columbia

A clean and cheerfully unoaked blend of chardonnay, pinot gris and kerner. Midweight and essentially dry yet with a suggestion of sweetness that one might expect from a modern-style aromatic white blend. Juicy peach and pear with tangy lemon. A fine warm-weather quaffer and versatile for an outdoor smorgasbord that might include jerk chicken, spicy-marinated shrimp, pork chops or substantial salads. Available at the price below at BC Liquor Stores (on sale for $14.99 until June 2) and sold direct, road13vineyards.com.

