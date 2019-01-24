Road 13 Jackpot Syrah 2016, British Columbia

This is so dense it could almost qualify as a solid rather than a liquid. An exaggeration, yes, but get ready for one very fleshy, jam-packed red. Sticky and succulent, it comes across with notes of plum and berry preserves as well as licorice, smoky bacon, black pepper and ginger-molasses cake. Lots of Okanagan sunshine in this 14.7-per-cent-alcohol syrah. Well-integrated tannins. Available direct, road13vineyards.com.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Syrah
- Price: $43.48
