Road 13 Jackpot Syrah 2016, British Columbia

This is so dense it could almost qualify as a solid rather than a liquid. An exaggeration, yes, but get ready for one very fleshy, jam-packed red. Sticky and succulent, it comes across with notes of plum and berry preserves as well as licorice, smoky bacon, black pepper and ginger-molasses cake. Lots of Okanagan sunshine in this 14.7-per-cent-alcohol syrah. Well-integrated tannins. Available direct, road13vineyards.com.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Syrah

Syrah Price: $43.48