Robert Mondavi Fume Blanc 2017, California

This is the standard-bearer for oak-fermented sauvignon blanc in California, the subtle style that helped make Mondavi famous. The 2017 vintage is showing beautifully. Medium-bodied, it’s seamlessly textured, with essences of melon, lemon candy, flowers and a whisper of vanilla. The acidity is well-integrated, supplying a dry finish without interrupting the silky feel. And elegant white, it’s versatile at the table. Available in Ontario at the price below, $23.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $24.99 in Nova Scotia.

