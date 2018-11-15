Robert Mondavi Oakville Fumé Blanc 2015, California

As the price would suggest, this sauvignon blanc from Napa’s Oakville district is a step up from Mondavi’s more generic “Napa Valley” Fumé Blanc. And a lovely step up, too. A perfumed nose of mango, grapefruit and dried grass foreshadows the fruity-herbal flavour, which gets joined by a note of smoky flint. Medium-bodied and pleasantly oily, it’s succulent and elegant. Incidentally, the wine is priced at US$40 at the California winery, which does not include sales tax, making the Canadian-dollar prices here a bargain after one accounts for the currency conversion. Impossible as it may seem, pricey American wine is often cheaper in Ontario than in California! Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $47.99 in Nova Scotia.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Napa Valley

Napa Valley Varietal: Sauvignon blanc

Sauvignon blanc Price: $44.95