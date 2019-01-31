Rosehall Run Pinot Noir Silver Fox Block 2016, Ontario

Rosehall Run makes its home in Eastern Ontario’s Prince Edward County but this silver fox (gotta love the name) was raised in Niagara’s Twenty Mile Bench. It’s part of a new small-lot series based on carefully edited fruit from a single vineyard source, in this case the Nedelko Vineyard. Light-medium-bodied, it’s ripe and jammier in flavour than one might expect from the lean body. There are intriguing notes of underbrush, spices, caramel and herbs all supported by well-handled oak (just two of the 11 barrels were new wood). Drink it over the next four years. Available direct, rosehallrun.com.

Year: 2016

Region: Niagara

Varietal: Pinot noir

Pinot noir Price: $34.95