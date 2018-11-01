Rupert & Rothschild Classique 2015, South Africa

The Rothschild name on the label represents more than one half of a joint partnership between the French company behind Château Lafite and Anton J. Rupert of South Africa. It telegraphs the flavour of this red blend based mainly on cabernet sauvignon and merlot. In other words, it’s compellingly Bordeaux-like. The structure is firm and the texture gently chalky-dusty. Succulent plum-blackberry fruit mingles with dark chocolate, cedar and graphite. Drink this South African beauty over the next decade. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2015
- Region: Western Cape
- Varietal: Red blend
- Price: $23.95
