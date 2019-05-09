A handsome package, no question. The tall, slim, clear-glass bottle and the wine’s light, peachy-pink hue might be enough to arrest the eye, but then the big, black “AIX” lettering gives it a modern feel. While technically dry, this pink wine from northeast of Aix-en-Provence in southern France exhibits a dollop of sweetness that underscores the watermelon-apple fruit. Maybe not the best rosé of the season where flavour is concerned, but it’s easy on the eyes. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $23.04 in Manitoba.
- Year: 2018
- Region: Provence
- Varietal: Blend
- Price: $22.95