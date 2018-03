Good producer. And this is well-priced for the quality. Medium-bodied, silky and harmonious. Crisp and vibrant yet with a pleasantly dense core, revealing lemon, mango, fresh-cut grass and a hint of white pepper. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $19.51 in Manitoba, $19.29 in New Brunswick, $20 in Nova Scotia, $20.90 in Newfoundland.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Marlborough

Marlborough Varietal: Sauvignon blanc

Sauvignon blanc Price: $17.95