Saint-Roch Vieilles Vignes Syrah Grenache 2015, France

Medium-full and smooth, with sweet ripeness suggesting currant and strawberry jam. Licorice, lavender and floral aromatics tag along for the ride in this southern, Roussillon red blend. Appropriate for beef or lamb on the grill as well as red-meat stews. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2015
- Region: Roussillon
- Varietal: Red blend
- Food pairing: Grilled beef or lamb; red-meat stews
- Price: $16.95
