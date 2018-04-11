 Skip to main content

San Marzano Vindoro Negroamaro 2014, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
Very full and ultra-smooth. This is rich and very ripe, a red from sunny southern Italy with suggestions of plum, prune, dark chocolate and a whisper of cedar. It’s on the sweeter side of dry, with a formidable 17 grams per litre of residual sugar. The tannins provide a trace of pleasant stickiness on the finish. Serve it with substantial red meats, including lamb or game. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2014
  • Region: Puglia
  • Varietal: Negroamaro
  • Food pairing: Lamb, game or other substantial red meats
  • Price: $19.95

89

