San Marzano Vindoro Negroamaro 2014, Italy

Very full and ultra-smooth. This is rich and very ripe, a red from sunny southern Italy with suggestions of plum, prune, dark chocolate and a whisper of cedar. It’s on the sweeter side of dry, with a formidable 17 grams per litre of residual sugar. The tannins provide a trace of pleasant stickiness on the finish. Serve it with substantial red meats, including lamb or game. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2014
- Region: Puglia
- Varietal: Negroamaro
- Food pairing: Lamb, game or other substantial red meats
- Price: $19.95