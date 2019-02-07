San Raffaele Pinot Grigio 2017, Italy

There may not be much here to distinguish this from most other pinot grigios at its price range, but there is something different about it. It’s organic, and kudos for that. Light, crisp and dry, it shows classic lemon-and-pear fruit set against admirable Italian-style bitterness. Simple, sound and easy-drinking. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Venezie

Venezie Varietal: Pinot grigio

Pinot grigio Price: $15.95