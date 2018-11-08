Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, United States

Silky, polished and smooth on entry, this Kentucky rye soon shows it’s from south of the border rather than Canada, with pronounced flavours of toffee and vanilla joined by brown sugar, toasted nuts, smoked honey and a whiff of charred wood. Just the thing for a proper Manhattan cocktail. Available in Ontario at the price below, $56.99 in Manitoba, $56 in Quebec, $58.32 in Nova Scotia.

Region: Kentucky

Kentucky Price: $55.95