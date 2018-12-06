Ségla 2010, France

A beauty. Here’s the baby brother to the storied flagship wine of Château Rauzan-Ségla in the Bordeaux commune of Margaux. It’s full, chunky and especially ripe, owing, no doubt, to the warm and near-perfect 2010 growing season. Plum, cassis, mint and, especially, coffee come through in a poised red with great depth. It’s expensive, but most Bordeaux and Napa cabernets at this price don’t come close in quality. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2010

2010 Region: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $69.95