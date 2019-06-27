 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews Stag’s Hollow Muscat Frizzante Brut 2018, British Columbia

Stag’s Hollow Muscat Frizzante Brut 2018, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Amazing. This light, bright, gently fizzy white goes where few wines dare. It would seem to be modelled after moscado d’Asti, the fragrant, grapey-floral, delicate dessert wine of Italy’s Piedmont region. Yet it’s drier, at a respectably moderate 13.6 grams/litre of residual sugar, yet no less satisfying. Clearly the sunny Okanagan could teach Piedmont a lesson. Essentially off-dry, it comes across with a burst of fruity flavour that suggests white table grape, mandarin orange and green apple, with a perfect level of fizz. Available direct, Stagshollowwinery.com.

  • Year: 2018
  • Region: Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal: Orange Muscat / Muscat Ottonel / Riseling
  • Price: $22.00

rating out of 100

91

Beppi Crosariol
Wine & Spirits Columnist
Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
