Amazing. This light, bright, gently fizzy white goes where few wines dare. It would seem to be modelled after moscado d’Asti, the fragrant, grapey-floral, delicate dessert wine of Italy’s Piedmont region. Yet it’s drier, at a respectably moderate 13.6 grams/litre of residual sugar, yet no less satisfying. Clearly the sunny Okanagan could teach Piedmont a lesson. Essentially off-dry, it comes across with a burst of fruity flavour that suggests white table grape, mandarin orange and green apple, with a perfect level of fizz. Available direct, Stagshollowwinery.com.

Year: 2018

2018 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Orange Muscat / Muscat Ottonel / Riseling

Orange Muscat / Muscat Ottonel / Riseling Price: $22.00