Amazing. This light, bright, gently fizzy white goes where few wines dare. It would seem to be modelled after moscado d’Asti, the fragrant, grapey-floral, delicate dessert wine of Italy’s Piedmont region. Yet it’s drier, at a respectably moderate 13.6 grams/litre of residual sugar, yet no less satisfying. Clearly the sunny Okanagan could teach Piedmont a lesson. Essentially off-dry, it comes across with a burst of fruity flavour that suggests white table grape, mandarin orange and green apple, with a perfect level of fizz. Available direct, Stagshollowwinery.com.
- Year: 2018
- Region: Okanagan Valley
- Varietal: Orange Muscat / Muscat Ottonel / Riseling
- Price: $22.00