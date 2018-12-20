Stag’s Hollow Syrah 2016, British Columbia

Sweetly ripe and almost sticky. This is an open-knit syrah, with eager-to-please, up-front fruit flavours of plum and blackberry along with support from licorice and mocha. Soft, plush and dense, it’s ideal for saucy meat dishes such as braised beef short ribs or chili. Available direct, stagshollowwinery.com.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Syrah

Syrah Price: $25.99