Stoneleigh Latitude Sauvignon Blanc 2017, New Zealand

Juicier than a peach at the peak of ripeness. Only in this case it’s not a peach but a grapefruit, or at least it tastes like one. Classically expressive sauvignon blanc from Marlborough, with notes of aforementioned citrus, tropical fruit and dried grass. A very herbal style and admirably very dry. Great showing by a big brand. Available in Ontario at the below price, $21.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta., $24.49 in Manitoba. (on sale for $21.99 till Nov. 30), $25.79 in Newfoundland, $24.99 in PEI.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Marlborough

Marlborough Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc Price: $21.95