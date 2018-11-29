Stoneleigh Latitude Sauvignon Blanc 2017, New Zealand

Juicier than a peach at the peak of ripeness. Only in this case it’s not a peach but a grapefruit, or at least it tastes like one. Classically expressive sauvignon blanc from Marlborough, with notes of aforementioned citrus, tropical fruit and dried grass. A very herbal style and admirably very dry. Great showing by a big brand. Available in Ontario at the below price, $21.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta., $24.49 in Manitoba. (on sale for $21.99 till Nov. 30), $25.79 in Newfoundland, $24.99 in PEI.
- Year: 2017
- Region: Marlborough
- Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc
- Price: $21.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.