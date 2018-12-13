Taittinger Nocturne Champagne, France

Attractive bottle, shrink-wrapped in a stained-glass pattern of square tiles of various shades of purple. Very holiday-ish. This is Taittinger’s nod to those who like their froth with a dollop of sweetness. Where most brut bubblies are sweetened with a dosage of 12 grams per litre of sugar solution to balance the high acidity, this one receives 17.5 g/L, comparable to most Italian proseccos. A blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, it’s creamy and soft, with notes of peach, dried apple and hints of grass and flint. A crowd-pleaser. Available in Ontario at the price below, $79.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.
- Region: Champagne
- Varietal: Sparkling blend
- Price: $68.95
